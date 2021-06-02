Antique mall coming to Fort Deposit

Heart of the Home Antiques is set to open in the next few months in Fort Deposit. It is located in the Wisteria Cottage building on Old Fort Road East. “We’ve already got 5 or 6 vendors that have moved in and just as many who are already committed to having a booth,” Jenna Jones, who is overseeing the opening, said. “It’s not going to be strictly antiques. We want crafts and homemade/handmade goods. We have one lady who is going to have honey from her beekeeping as well as handmade soaps.

The mall will also be in a partnership with RSA, a company that does massive remodeling of Marriott hotels and then puts the decor for sale. “They (RSA) are going to have their own section, where you can find anything from entertainment centers to couches,’ Jones said. The mall is still looking for vendors. “There will just be a monthly fee, no sales fees or anything like that. We will be in charge of all sales taxes and all of that. We even have an app that will give the vendors a sales report daily to see exactly what they sold,” said Jones said.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a vendor at Heart of the Home Antiques, or for more information, you can contact them at please call 334-227-3800.