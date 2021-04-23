Fort Deposit Farmer Named Farmer of the Year

A Fort Deposit farmer, Thomas Ellis, has been named a Farmer of the Year for 2020 in the 2020 Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmers of the Year Program.

In honor of the award winners, Syngenta gifted $5,000 in donations in $500 increments to the charity chosen by each of the farmers to pay tribute to the leadership they exemplify and the impact they have within their community.

Ellis chose to support the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association May and Ned Ellis Scholarship Fund for his charity.

“These farmers contribute to the health and well-being of their local communities day in and day out, so we found it fitting to express our gratitude by also giving back to their communities with a donation to service organizations near and dear to their hearts,” said Pam Caraway, Syngenta communications lead. “Agriculture is an industry of passion, dedication and sacrifice, characteristics exemplified by each of the winners selected, and we are proud to sponsor this award in recognition of their achievements.”

Chip Blalock, executive director of the Sunbelt Expo, agreed. “Agricultural producers are key to the success of our communities, industry, and nation. Their admirable dedication to their communities, spirit of perseverance and determination is what the Swisher Sweets Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year award program looks to recognize.” Blalock said. “These charity donations are an appropriate extension of the leadership these growers provide every day.”