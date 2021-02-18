Lowndes Academy lose AA Championship

The Lowndes Academy’s girls lost to Southern Academy for the AISA AA girls state championship earlier today.

Although they started with an impressive 16-6 lead during the first quarter, the Lady Rebels went into halftime with an almost even score at 18-17. The Lady Rebels were able to widen their lead in the third quarter, but Southern Academy quickly caught up and stole the lead in the last minute of play.

At the sound of the buzzer, the final score was 41-46.

Despite the loss, Rebels coach Matt Marshall says he’s proud of the way his team performed. “I thought they did an excellent job,” he said. “We were evenly matched. And in the end, when you have two evenly matched teams, someone has to win and someone has to lose. Unfortunately, we came out on the short end, but I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Mollie Powell led the team with 19 points. Haley Biggs had points. Ashlyn Holley and Faith Lane had 5 points. Abigail Glushchick had 4.