White Hall uses COVID funding for needed supplies

The Town of White Hall was awarded $60,451.87 in funding by Governor Kay Ivey and the State of Alabama for payment assistance of costs incurred in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak recently. The funding was part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES” Act) authorization that included $1.8 billion for Alabama.

“The Town of White Hall has been putting steps in place for the safety of our citizens,” stated Mayor Delmartre Bethel. “With these funds, we are accomplishing some of our goals. The reimbursement of current and future COVID-19 expenses are helping the town to better prepare and respond.”

Current research has shown that rural areas in Alabama have some of the highest rates of COVID-19. These areas already lack, in many instances, local access to extensive healthcare. In addition, many citizens do not always receive timely updates nor are they able to acquire all of the resources necessary to fight the pandemic in their own homes.

“The availability of this funding could not have come soon enough,” says William Scott, senior consultant with Tristatz. “We were happy to work with many of our municipalities and counties to develop their COVID-19 Strategic Plans. We also worked with leaders to secure and use funds prior to the deadline of Dec. 30. The funds were used to purchase PPE supplies, workplace safety items, telework technology, cleaning and sanitation products, and medical supplies.”

Additional information on this funding award may be obtained by contacting the Office of Mayor Delmartre Bethel at 334-875-5703, or William Scott at 334-350-5035 ext. 700 or williamscott@tristatz.com.