Calhoun claims area title

Highland Home School and Calhoun School battled it out in a sea of blue and white to see who would continue on the road to the state championship on Friday, with the Tigers of Letohatchee coming out on top for the area championship.

Calhoun overtook Highland Home with a final score of 67-56 in Friday night’s game played at Calhoun High School.

Energy was high on the court as both teams came out shooting. Calhoun’s passing game was fierce. Calhoun chose to take full advantage of the follow the ball game and Highland Home took full advantage of the fast pass to steal the ball back.

The first quarter was a close one, ending 19-14, with Calhoun up.

In the second, Calhoun added 12 points and Highland Home added eight.

Calhoun led at the half 31-22. In the third quarter, Highland Home added 24 points and held Calhoun to just 18 points.

In the fourth, Calhoun added 17 points and Highland Home added 10.

Calhoun took on Isabella at home last night in the first round of the AHSAA 2A state playoffs, while Highland Home traveled to Thorsby.