Central High School cancels all basketball games — girls and boys — for rest of season
Central High School has announced that it has canceled all basketball games and activities for both the girls and boys team for the remainder of the school year.
“We look forward to starting back strong next year,” the release read. “We want our Lion family to stay safe. So, let’s continue to wear your masks and keep your hands washed.”
For more info or to express concerns, call 334-563-7311.
“We will miss you all, and remember this is not forever.”
You Might Like
Lowndes County foot soliders’ names sought for special event
A special memorial motorcade event meant to honor the foot soldiers who participated in the Selma to Montgomery march during... read more