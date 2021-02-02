Funding available for emergency food, shelter programs

Lowndes County Emergency Food and Shelter Program has been chosen to receive $8,461 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The local EF&S will determine how the funds awarded to Lowndes County are to be distributed among the EF&S programs run by local service agencies in the area.

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this program.

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must; be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Those interested must apply in writing to Catha Patterson, 489 East Tuskeena St., Hayneville, AL 36040.

Deadline for letters of interest is Feb. 19, 2021.