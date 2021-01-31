Sheriff West selected for Small and Rural Law Enforcement Executive Association board

Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West has been selected to serve as a member of the Board of Governors for the southeast region of the Small and Rural Law Enforcement Executive Association (SRLEEA).

“(West’s) knowledge, experience, and expertise will help SRLEEA improve and elevate law enforcement in small, rural and tribal agencies,” said Chief John W. Thompson, executive vice president of SRLEEA. “For way too long, small, rural and tribal law enforcement executives have been underrepresented and primarily been left out of national discussions regarding law enforcement needs and challenges. With fewer resources than larger departments, they needed a voice; they need our help.”

As a member of the board West will:

Support SRLEEA mission.

Advocate for small, rural & tribal law enforcement.

Attend quarterly board meetings and serve as advisors in decision-making.

Share your area of expertise.

Be an advocate for SRLEEA; promote it in ways appropriate to your profession and contacts

Participate in strategic planning activities.

Serve on at least one committee or task force each year as your time permits.

Participate in SRLEEA conferences and meetings when your time permits.

Avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest

“I am stoked to at the opportunity to advance our region,” West said.