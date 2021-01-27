Helen Julian Rogers

Helen Julian Rogers (89) of Letohatchee, Alabama, passed away January 20, 2021.

She was born May 2, 1931, in Juliantown, Alabama, the second child of Cottrell and Ruth Bayzer Julian.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carol Haigler (Booley) Rogers; her

brothers, Frank Julian and John Julian; her sisters, Louise McPherson and Elizabeth Till; and grandson, Seth Rogers. She is survived by her brothers, Eugene Julian and Dwight Julian; sisters,Jane Nichols, Jeanette Bender, and Connie Rittenberry; children, Carol Woodall (Guy), Connie Blair (Dennis), Julian Rogers (Michele), David Rogers (Cindy), and Jack Rogers; grandchildren, Guy Hill Woodall (Reygan), Jay Woodall (Haiden), Helen Frances Woodall, Katie Fancher (Bryan), Carly Cobb (Chris), Danielle Rogers, Lindsey Rogers, Julianna Rogers, Annabel Rogers, Jackson Rogers, John Ashley Rogers, and Fields Rogers; great grandchildren, Cate Woodall, Cara Woodall, Gracie Garner, Ella Woodall, Blair Fancher, and Wilson Fancher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen was employed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 38 years. After her retirement, she was employed with the State of Alabama, where she retired from the Department of Human Resources. Helen was an active member of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lowndesboro, Alabama, where she enjoyed serving on the Altar Guild and teaching children’s Sunday School. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.

The family would like to extend special thanks to her devoted caretakers, Mary Smith,

Army Thorn, Ruby Bennett, and Frances Sunday.

Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, a private family service and burial will be held at the Rogers

Cemetery in Letohatchee, Alabama, Sunday, January 24th at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend

Sherod Mallow officiating. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Frank Julian Jr., Gary Julian,

Chuck McPherson, Pat McPherson, John Thomas Bender, Jeff Bender, Gene Bender, Robby

Nichols, David Nichols, John Rittenberry, and George Till; and cousins, Carlos Sallee and Harry Sallee.