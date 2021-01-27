Bridge replacement project nearly complete over Big Swamp Creek on U.S. Hwy. 80

The bridge replacement project over Big Swamp Creek on U.S. Hwy. 80 between White Hall and Lowndesboro should be completed in the spring.

Alabama Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Brantley Kirk said the project began in October 2019.

Murphee Bridge Corporation of Troy is the primary contractor with many regional subcontractors working on the project.

The approximate cost of the bridge replacement is $6.4 million.

The project consisted of grading, drainage, pavement and a bridge, a total of 2.508 miles.

“A final surface layer and traffic strip are needed to complete the project,” she said. “Due to seasonal and weather limitation the project is expected to be completed this spring.”

The project was scheduled to be complete last year.