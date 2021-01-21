January 21, 2021

Lowndes County, ALEA investigate murder in White Hall

By Kendra Majors

Published 12:43 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are currently investigating an alleged murder that took place Monday evening around 9.

Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said the murder occurred in White Hall on Hwy. 80.

West said that the victim has been identified at Markezz Holcomb.

“We are currently investigating along with the help from ALEA,” he said. “We are not releasing the name of the suspect as this is still under investigation.”

The Lowndes Signal will update when more information becomes available.

