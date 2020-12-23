Local offices sponsor food giveaway in Hayneville

The Lowndes County Probate Office, in conjunction with Lowndes County Sheriff ’s Office, helped to pass out more than 150 bags of food to residents in Hayneville and surrounding communities.

The event, which took place Saturday morning in front of the Hayneville courthouse, was a resounding success.

Nearly 40 cars were lined up, ready to be presented with delicious dinners offered. The food varied from bags of fresh greens and red potatoes to boxed mashed potato mix and canned turkey.

“This is a really special event that we felt would be beneficial in giving back to the community,” said Probate Judge Lashandra Myrick. “We just want to do our part and extend helping hand to Lowndes County.”

Myrick said that the Probate office did a similar giveaway on Thanksgiving Day, and that they would plan on making this a yearly tradition for both holidays.

“Christmas is a great time of year, but it’s important to remember that there are a lot of people who are struggling out there. Lets keep them in our hearts and minds as we move out of 2020 and

into 2021,” Myrick said.