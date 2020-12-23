Local bus shop catches fire Tuesday morning
Local fire department were called to the scene of the Lowndes County bus shop on Hwy. 97 in Hayneville Tuesday morning.
Hayneville Fire Department was dispatched to the fire around 5 a.m., and Burkville Fire Department was called to assist about 6 a.m., Fire Chief Dustin Casey said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.
“The office was a complete loss, but the shop had minor damage,” Casey said.
Fire fighters fought the blaze until right at 8 a.m., Tuesday.
You Might Like
Sheriff reports uptick in 4-wheeler thefts
There has been an uptick in four-wheeler and side-by-side theft recently in Lowndes County, the sheriff said this week. Sheriff... read more