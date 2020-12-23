December 23, 2020

Shown is the bus barn in Lowndes County that caught on fire Tuesday morning.

Local bus shop catches fire Tuesday morning

By Kendra Majors

Published 1:51 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Local fire department were called to the scene of the Lowndes County bus shop on Hwy. 97 in Hayneville Tuesday morning.

Hayneville Fire Department was dispatched to the fire around 5 a.m., and Burkville Fire Department was called to assist about 6 a.m., Fire Chief Dustin Casey said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.

“The office was a complete loss, but the shop had minor damage,” Casey said.

Fire fighters fought the blaze until right at 8 a.m., Tuesday.

