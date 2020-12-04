Weems appointed to Family Sunshine board

The Town of Mosses Police Chief DeMarcus Weems has been appointed to serve on the board of the Family Sunshine Center (FSC).

As a member of the Board of Directors, Weems joins local community leaders and advocates in raising awareness about family violence. Weems will also serve on the Public Affairs Committee.

The Family Sunshine Center provides services for victims of family violence, stalking, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Service sites are located in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Perry, and Wilcox counties.

“Working with the FSC allows me to serve my community in another capacity. Weems said. “This is an opportunity to help individuals and families affected by domestic violence. I will work diligently and compassionately to assist them with finding the resources they need.”

For more information about FSC call 334-206-2100 or visit www.familysunshine.org