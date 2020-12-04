Local property tax deadline is Dec. 31

ANDREW EDWARDS

Property tax deadlines are looming, and residents have less than a month to pay those before additional fees are levied.

In October, the Lowndes County revenue office mailed property tax bills equating to $679,000, according to Lawson Smith, tax assessor.

The deadline to pay property taxes without penalty is Dec. 31. For unpaid property taxes after Dec. 31, 2020, each parcel will incur a 1 percent interest charge and a $5 penalty per parcel.

Bills may be paid online at payyourpropertytaxes.com/lowndes; by mail; or in person at the Lowndes County Courthouse.

“The earlier you pay, the better. With COVID numbers rising, we encourage people to pay online or by mail, but you may feel free to do so in person as well,” Smith said.