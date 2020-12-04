‘Little John’ dies in crash in Conecuh County

Lowndes County residents are mourning the loss of another of its own this week.

The son of former Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Conecuh County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), John Arthur Williams Jr., 32, and Justin Naamon Alan Grant, were both killed in a fatal crash at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning on U.S. 31 at MM 82 near Castleberry.

Williams, a Hayneville resident is the son of Big John Williams, who was killed at the QV station in downtown Hayneville a year and a week ago.

ALEA Investigators say the crash occurred when Grant, who was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Express van, left the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2019 International tractor-trailer driven by Williams Jr.

Williams Sr. was killed when he was dispersing a large crowd at the parking lot of the QV convenience store in Hayneville last fall. Lowndes County named its courthouse for Big John in August.

Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said that tragedy once again filled the hearts of Lowndes County.

“We lost the son of our son, John ‘Little John’ Williams Jr.,” he said. “I used to hear my Grandmama say, ‘God will put no more on you than you can bear.’ Please everyone keep this family and other families that have suffered loss within our agency in your prayers please.”