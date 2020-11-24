Farm City activities announced

Lowndes County students have the opportunity to participate in a virtual Farm City experience this year.

Lowndes County Extension Coordinator Tana Shealey said they delivered educational bags to fourth grade educators in Lowndes County for them to distribute to their students.

“We also have educational links available for our youth to watch as they study at home,” she said. “In addition to these activities, we are inviting our youngsters to participate in either our Farm City poster contest or Farm City essay contest.”

This year’s theme is Sweet Grown Alabama.

The state’s new agricultural brand, Sweet Grown Alabama, provides a perfect palette for students to create artwork, essays, and videos in celebration of Farm-City Week.

2020 Farm-City Lowndes County Poster Contest Eligibility and Rules

1. Entry is open to all students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade and must be the original work of the student.

2. There are two categories of competition: K – 3 grades and 4 – 6 grades. First- and second-place winners will be named in each category.

3. Posters must relate to the theme. The name of the theme must be on the poster.

4. Posters must be on display during the month of November in a shopping mall, library, retail businesses, or other place of public view.

5. The size should be horizontal with the length no greater than 28 inches and height no greater than 22 inches. It should be no smaller than 14 inches in length and 11 inches high. Standard thickness poster paper is preferred. (Vertical posters will be judged but NOT considered for the calendar due to format requirements.)

6. Any flat medium can be used (such as pen and pencil, crayon, watercolor, ink, or oil). No three-dimensional posters (such as gluing products on to a poster) will be eligible.

7. Each student is required to complete the enclosed information form and attach it to each poster entry.

8. All entries will be judged first at the county Farm-City committee level with the first-place winner in each county being submitted to the State Farm-City Committee. One entry per division, per county may be submitted for judging at the state level.

9. Criteria for judging: creativity, originality, neatness, overall appearance, and relevance to the theme.

10. All contest material must be left at your child’s school or delivered to our office by 4:40 p.m., December 5, 2020. The deadline for entry at the state level is February 5, 2021. Winners will be notified by mail no later than March 5, 2021. Award winners will be announced at the state Farm-City Awards Luncheon on April 8, 2021.

Cash prizes will be given away to the winners.

Eligibility and Rules for Essay Contest

1. Division I – open to all students in grades 7 – 9. Division II – open to all students in grades 10 – 12.

2. First- and second-place winners will be named.

3. Essays must relate to the theme. The name of the theme must be stated in the essay.

4. Each student is required to complete the enclosed information form and attach it to the essay entry. All entries will be judged first at the county Farm-City committee level with the first place winner in each county being submitted to the State Farm-City Committee. One entry per division, per county may be submitted for judging at the state level.

5. Criteria: Essay should be 500–1000 words, neatly typed, and double-spaced, on 8 ½ x 11, white paper. They will be judged on: a. Content Topic Sentence Adherence to theme Accuracy of information Supporting details Originality Reader Appeal b. Mechanics Grammar Punctuation Sentence Structure Capitalization Spelling c. Organization Clarity Flow of material Conclusion 6. The deadline for all county entries is December 5,2020 at 4:40 p.m. Deadline for entry at the state level is February 5, 2021. State winners will be notified by mail no later than March 5, 2021. Award winners will be announced at the state Farm-City Awards Luncheon and Program on April 8, 2021. All county entries must be left at the Lowndes County Extension Office or at your child’s school for us to collect.

7. All entries may be used at the discretion of the Ag in the Classroom Steering Committee and Farm-City Committee of Alabama without further permission or monetary consideration.

For further information, contact Shealey at 334-548-2315 or e-mail Tana at tjs0032@auburn.edu.