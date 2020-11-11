Lowndes Academy ends season with 41-2 loss
BY LEE PEACOCK
Sparta Academy’s varsity football team, led by head coach Arlton Hudson, punched their ticket for the semifinal round of the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) Class A state playoffs by beating Lowndes Academy, 41-2, Friday night at Stuart-McGehee Field in Evergreen.
Sparta, the No. 2 seed in Region 2, improved to 7-3 with the win, while Lowndes, the No. 3 team in Region 1, finished the season with a 5-7 overall record.
Against Lowndes Academy on Friday night, Sparta drew first blood with 11:45 to go in the second quarter when Parker Spears completed a 73-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Anderson. Logan Bozeman kicked the extra point, and Sparta led, 7-0.
Sparta struck again with 4:33 left in the first half when Spears threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Pate. Bozeman tacked on the extra point, and Sparta led, 14-0.
Sparta scored again just 29 seconds later when Braxton Lee intercepted a Lowndes pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown. Bozeman added the extra point, extending Sparta’s lead to 21-0.
After Spears ran for 95 yards on Sparta’s next offensive possession, the play got called back due to a holding penalty, which resulted in the ball being spotted on the 2-1/2 yard line. On the next play, with just 1:14 left in the half, Lowndes got their only points of the game when they tackled a Sparta ball carrier in the end zone for a safety, leaving the score 21-2 at the half.
Parker ignited the second-half scoring with a 57-yard touchdown run with 4:08 left in the third quarter. Bozeman kicked the extra point, and Sparta led, 28-2.
Sparta struck again with 10:29 left in the game when Blair Hanks hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Spears. Sparta missed the extra point, but enjoyed a comfortable 34-2 lead.
Sparta’s final touchdown came on an 11-yard scoring run by Jake Jeter, who crossed the goal line with 5:43 left in the game. Bozeman hit the extra point, and the Warriors went on to win 41-2.
Students to get free lunch for entire school year
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced last week that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is extending flexibilities to allow free... read more