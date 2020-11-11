Harris named Lowndes Commission chairman

BY ANDREW EDWARDS

Lowndes County Commissioner District 1 Commissioner Robert Harris was appointed chairman of the commission at Wednesday’s meeting.

“The appreciation is well-taken. However, being chairman of the committee is not going to make me change the way that I feel about this community. I will continue to lead this county to the best of my ability and will work with the other commissioners diligently so that we can have a better Lowndes County,” Harris said.

There was also a new member of the council as Charlie King Jr. was sworn in as commissioner over District 2, taking over from previous commissioner Carnell McAlpine, who had served as chairman.

Joshua Simmons will continue his role as commissioner in District 3, and likewise to Harris, Simmons will have extra duties moving forward. The commissioner was named vice-chairman of the board on a 3-2 vote over District 3 Commissioner Dickson Farrior. Commissioners Harris, King and Simmons voted in favor Simmons becoming the vice chairman, while Commissioners Farrior and District 4 Commissioner Joey Barganier voted for Farrior to remain vice chairman.

Gordonville Mayor Orbuty Ozier was also named to the Lowndes County Water Board.