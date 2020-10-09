Severe weather forces LA to reschedule homecoming 2020

Potential severe weather from Hurricane Delta has forced Lowndes Academy to reschedule its homecoming.

The school was set to hold homecoming this week, but officials pushed it back due to uncertainty and the potential for severe weather and rain from Hurricane Delta.

The school has announced the 2020 Homecoming Court. The crown bearers are Miss Harper Glen Self and Mr. Walker James Scott. The Elementary Queen is Miss Abby Elizabeth Lovell and Elementary King Mr. Kimmins Lee Morgan. The attendants include: Miss Charlotte Rose Meadows representing 7th Grade, Miss Riley Ann Lane representing 8th Grade, Miss Haley Renee Briggs representing 9th Grade, Miss Molly Grace Powell representing 10th Grade, Miss Christina Abigail Gluschick representing 11th Grade, Miss Olivia Nicole Reeves representing 12th Grade, and the Queen, Miss Faith Alyssa Lane.

The Homecoming week festivities will begin with a black light pep rally on Thursday night, October 22, at 7 p.m. at Rebel field. The admission fee will be $2 for adults and $1 for students.

On Friday, October 23, there will be a pep rally parade that will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The court will be introduced at 6:30 and the crowning of the queen will take place during halftime.