OCAP offering assistance for those affected by COVID-19

The local Organized Community Action Program (OCAP) has received a Community Service Block Grant funding for the local community.

The funds will be available for local residents who have been affected by COVID-19.

Assistance will be available for rental assistance, water bills, sewer bills, garbage bills, health and medical assistance and food.

To apply, everyone living in the home must have Social Security Cards, the total household income for the previous month must be proven and any bills must be in the name of the head of the household.

OCAP will also need verification of COVID-19 effect on the household.

For more information, call the local office at 334-548-2748.