Davison commits to Alabama

Calhoun High’s JD Davison committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

Davison, who was named Mr. Basketball and it a five-star point guard, averaging 30.4 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists a game last season.

Davison led Calhoun to a state 2A title last season, posting 34 points, 10 rebound and three steals in that game and nailed a game winning shot.

Davison is the No. 1 point guard in the nation and the No. 9 overall player.

On Saturday, the Lowndes County standout released a video on social media letting the world know he chose the Crimson Tide.

“First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity to find my passion,” Davison said.

He gave credit to his family and coaches for helping him get to where he is today.

“It’s been a long journey and I really enjoyed it,” he said.

He thanked the other schools and coaches who have been recruiting him.

“But I can only choose one. So with that being said, I will be committing to the University of Alabama,” he said.