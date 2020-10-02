Lowndes County connection day deemed successful

By Andrew Edwards

Lowndes County Businesses and local officials gathered around the Hayneville Courthouse this past Saturday to celebrate the life of former county sheriff “Big John” Williams, who will killed last November.

Demarcus Weems, police Chief in Mosses, had a few words to say about the late sheriff.

“We just felt like it was our due diligence to come out here and commemorate a great man, such as Sheriff Williams. He was a huge part of this community and we’re all still feeling the sadness of his passing,” Weems said.

The explanation for why the event was created more or less coincides with the civil unrest that has been largely spreading across the country since late May.

Many organizations had booth sets up promoting less violence, and encouraged people to go out and vote in the upcoming election. One of the booths that took center stage at the event was the Women of Will – a non-profit organization that helps other women in the community.

“Our current goal is to help people register to vote in the upcoming election, and also to inform people about their voting locations. It’s important right now, more than ever, for our voices to be heard,” said Ketcia Barlow, member of W.I.L.L.