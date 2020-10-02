Commission votes on employee raise and considers healthcare project

The Lowndes County Commission voted on a 5% raise for county employees at the meeting Monday night.

The commission also voted in favor of an adjustment if the employee didn’t reach a specific minimum of $2,000.

Lowndes County Area Chamber of Commerce Director Dr. Ozelle Hubert presented the commission with a healthcare project. The project includes a hospital that will also generate revenue to the county because of a bed tax.

They presented the student program that will aid students in leadership and workforce initiative.

The commission also discussed reimbursements from COVID in to the general fund, $2,000 allocation to Sandy Ridge Community Center for restrooms and running water.

County Engineer David Butts requested approval for turning lanes on U.S. Hwy. 80 and caution lights on County Road 17.