Central Defeats Luverne

The Central Hayneville Lions defeated theLuverne Tigers in an 8-point lead game Fridaynight.Luverne received the kickoff and the ball was carried by Desmond Mahone to the 36-yard line, but the ball was fumbled and recovered by the Lions.

The Lions carried the ball to the 1-yard line for a first and goal, setting Daylan Preyear up to make the first touchdown of the game.

Tiger Nikki Taylor carried the ball to the 46-yard line after the Tigers received the return, but was tackled by Lion Mario McCord .

Central Hayneville received two penalties, setting the Tigers up to tie the game 6-6.

The two-point conversion was blocked by the Lions.

The Lions were able to bring the score to 14-6 before the end of the first quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, the Tigers were able to run the ball to their own 30-yard line, but a fumble pushed them back a yard and they were forced to return the ball to the Lions.

The Tigers fumbled and recovered their own play once again, but an interception by the Lions stopped them from any yardage gain.

The final score was 12-20.

Here are the complete stats from Friday night’s game:

Total yards: 388

Passing yards: 175

Rushing yards: 213

Derrick McCall Jr., Daylan Preyear and Ben White were the top players of the night.

McCall passed 175 yards, the total number of passing yards for the entire night.

Preyear rushed a total of 198 yards. Preyear also scored all three touchdowns to bring the Lions’ final score to 20 points.

White had a total of 96 receiving yards.

The Lions will face the Keith Bears in an away game Friday night.