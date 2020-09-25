Parole board denies parole for convicted murderer

The Alabama Parole Board denied parole for a Lowndes County man charged with murder.

Cedric Harris has so far served 17 years, one month of a 20-year prison sentence for a 2003 murder in Lowndes County.

Harris pled guilty in May 2006 to the murder of Arron Lawrence.

He was indicted by a Lowndes County Grand Jury in February of 2005. Court records show the murder occurred between July 17 and July 18, 2003.

Harris received enhanced punishment for use of a firearm or deadly weapon.

He is currently serving his time at Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery, according to the Department of Corrections website.

The website said his minimum release date is July 19, 2023.