It’s obvious Lowndes County people are investing in each other

When I became a reporter for The Signal, the first thing I witnessed were people who care about the residents and the county’s future.

A few of my very first assignments included covering events in Lowndes County. I went to city council meetings, football practices and even the grand opening of the county’s very first chamber.

It was there I met Dr. Ozelle Hubert for the first time, the chamber’s president. Even before meeting him in person, I could tell from our conversations over the phone that he loves the county and its residents. He has so much in store for the county’s businesses and is stepping up to make necessary changes to better Lowndes County.

I also had the opportunity to speak with Harvest Tyme Food Ministries Director Dr. Debbie Bryant, who is wanting to use the outreach program to cater to the county’s students, families and veterans.

While talking to Dr. Bryant, I could feel the passion that she has to better the community.

Now that school’s back in season, I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know the county’s coaches.

I’ve only been able to speak with each school’s head football coach, Coach Shane Moye of Lowndes Academy, Coach Michael Perry of Central Hayneville and Coach Ervin Starr of Calhoun.

It’s evident that every one of them is there to invest in the lives of their athletes, and each one welcomed me with open arms and spoke highly about their players and the potential the teams have.

Mosses Police Chief DeMarcus Weems was one of the very first people I spoke to. His excitement for his new position was contagious.

I walked into the city council meetings a bit more nervous than I should have been.

I remember the surprise on retiring Fort Deposit Mayor Fletcher Fountain’s face when I introduced myself, and the gratitude whenever I first spoke to retiring Hayneville Mayor David Daniel.

Even briefly speaking with the newly elected mayors of Fort Deposit and Hayneville has been a gift.

But the most obvious moment I was able to witness the heart of Lowndes County residents was after the death of Sheriff “Big John” Williams.

I had just moved to Butler County when it happened, and the shock was felt throughout our household.

My entire family is in law enforcement, and I constantly think about the dangers they face every day. I couldn’t imagine those dangers becoming a reality.

Lowndes County immediately united as a family, and are continuing to do things to commemorate Big John’s legacy and honor.

In every meeting I’ve attended, practice I’ve watched and business I’ve visited, it has been made clear that the people of Lowndes County are investing in one another and I’m honored to have the pleasure of getting to serve you all.