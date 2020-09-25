HUGE COMMUNITY EVENT SLATED FOR THIS SATURDAY

Community Connection Day will be held on Saturday in Lowndes County.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., in front of the John “Big John” Williams Courthouse in Hayneville.

Mosses Police Chief DeMarcus Weems is heading up the event.

There will be vendors, food and entertainment.

Weems wants to use the event to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement officials.

He said that he know that crime goes on but he wants local residents to know they can talk to law enforcement.

Additionally, there will be a voter registration drive.

“We have some in our community who had lost their right to vote because of felonies,” he said. “But, we want to help them get their right to vote back.”

Additionally, it will be a day of remembrance and celebration of the life and legacy of Williams.

Judge Aadrian Johnson and Sheriff Chris West will be in attendance.

Weems said they will also announce a new partnership with One Family Justice Center for domestic violence.

“We want to help victims of domestic violence have access to resources to help them,” he said.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity will distributing free food.

“We are requiring that people wear masks,” he said. “We will social distance and we want to make sure that we follow COVID-19 guidelines to make sure that everyone is safe.”