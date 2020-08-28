Want to help the schools win $65K? Fill out your Census, beat Conecuh Co.

The Alabama 2020 Census is hosting an online “Census Bowl” where participating counties could win $65,000 for the county’s public school system.

According to the census website, “each week, counties will face each other in a bracket system. And each week, only the most dedicated will move ahead.”

Each county will be awarded $1,500 to promote census participation. The county with the week’s highest increase in participation will move to the next round.

The contest begins Wednesday, Sept. 2, and during Week 1, Lowndes County will face Conecuh County.

You can complete the census at alabama2020census.com