Hayneville, Ft. Deposit elect new mayors

Hayneville and Fort Deposit elected new mayors Tuesday night.

Jimmie Davis won 63 percent of the vote with 209 votes in Hayneville.

Connie Tyson-Johnson received 83 votes and Katina James earned 38 votes.

Davis is a native of Hayneville and owns Davis Auto Repair.

He said his first plan of action as mayor will be to fund a new sewerage system in the city.

He promised to be transparent with residents and to address needs and concerns of his constituents, bring businesses to Hayneville and help keep tax increases to a minimum.

Jacqulyn Boone won the mayor’s race in Fort Deposit.

Boone’s win makes her the first black woman to be mayor of Fort Deposit.

She received 522 votes.

Irish Simmons received 272 votes.

For Fort Deposit Council seat 1, there is an Oct. 6 runoff between Darryl Harris and Randy Adams.

Harris received 172 votes and Adams received 158 votes.

Shannon Lawrence received 58 votes.