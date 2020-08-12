Local elections less than 2 weeks away

This year’s municipal elections are less than two weeks away local municipalities are gearing up.

In Fort Deposit, Irish Simmons and Jacqulyn Boone are running for mayor. Current mayor Fletcher Fountain will not seek re-election.

In District 1, Randy Adams, Shannon Lawrence and Darrell Heartsill are running.

In District 2, four candidates are on the ballot, William Steiner, Yvonne Jones, Keith Bailey and Willa Gail Purdue.

In Hayneville, three are vying for mayor – Jimmie Davis, Katina James and Connie Tyson-Johnson.

In Mosses, current Mayor Willie B. Hill is facing challenger Harold Bell.

In White Hall, Elizabeth Davis and Delmartre Bethel are running for mayor. Eli Seaborn and Sharon Maull Lee are running for council seat one. Tanita Blake and Roberta Harris are running for seat 3, and Ceodis Baker and Brandon Thomas are running for seat 4.

This year’s election is set for Aug. 25 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The deadline to apply for absentee ballot is Aug. 20.