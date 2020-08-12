Hayneville cleanup day set for Sept. 12

The Town of Hayneville held its City Council meeting Monday, August 10, to discuss city business and new improvements.

The council will host a city-wide, cleanup effort at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, beginning at the Town Hall.

Mayor David Daniel welcomed the council members by discussing the importance of COVID-19 guidelines and encouraged city residents to continue following the mask ordinance, and briefly spoke about the new Lowndes County Area Chamber of Commerce and his excitement for what’s in store.

The agenda included representation from the Alabama Power Co., in regards to upgrading Hayneville’s street lights to LED lights to save energy. The lights are more energy efficient than traditional light bulbs, and will last 15 years.

The council adopted four resolutions to declare council members District A, Lula Tyson-Bailey, District A, Kim Payton, District B, Marcus L. Lewis and District B, Rhonda L. Patterson to be elected without opposition.

The council also approved to change the amount for the Community Development Block Grant Project Sanitary Sewer Lift Station Improvements that amounted to $388,858 to $280,554 to allocate funds to assist in other sewage issues the town is facing.

City Attorney Michael Strickland discussed possible litigation with water meter companies and sought council approval.

The council also discussed reimbursements and the selling of city appliances, and concluded with paying the town’s bills.