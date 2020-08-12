Fort Deposit council sells 2 buildings downtown

The Fort Deposit City Council held its monthly meeting to discuss city business and the upcoming election, inlcuding selling two downtown businesses.

In old business, the council approved last month’s minutes and financial statement.

Police Chief Terry Steiner reported the following 20 charges for the month of July:

1 Shooting Occupied Dwelling

6 Car Crashes

2 Criminal Mischiefs

1 Death Notification

4 Thefts of Property

1 Disorderly Conduct

2 Harassments

2 Domestic Violence

1 Reckless Endangerment

In new business, the council approved election officers Christine Scott, Patricia Means, Jessica Scott, Tonya Means-Adams and Leola Davison.

The City Council voted to sell two, downtown buildings that may be turned into outreach programs. The council agreed to sell it for $200 plus fees.

Mayor Fletcher Fountain concluded by telling the city residents and council members about the free COVID-19 tests that were given on Tuesday, August 11.