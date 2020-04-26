April 26, 2020

Weather Warning Map 041220

Strong storms expected; State of Emergency issued

Strong storms are expected to move into the region later this evening. Butler, Crenshaw and Lowndes counties have ...

Coronavirus Curfews

Lowndes Commission imposes countywide curfew

The Lowndes County Commission met in emergency session Friday and adopted a resolution "imposing a safety curfew for ...

Coronavirus Curfew Issued

Hayneville, Fort Deposit enact immediate COVID-19 curfews

If you're in the Town of Hayneville or Fort Deposit, don't be out and about between the hours ...

Gov. Kay Ivey

Gov. Ivey issues statewide health order, beaches closed

Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) on Thursday issued a statewide health order ...

Runoff Election Postponed-COVID-19

Primary Runoff postponed until July 14 due to COVID-19

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday morning that the state's Primary Runoff Election would be held on July 14, due to the concerns surrounding the COVID-19 ...

by Staff Reports.

All state public schools closing for 2 1/2 weeks

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced late Friday afternoon during a press conference that all state public schools will close for two and a half weeks beginning Wednesday, March 18, when ...

by Adam Prestridge.

Super Tuesday 2020 Image

McAlpine falls in Primary; Farrior prevail

Lowndes County took to the polls Tuesday, along with the rest of the state and a sizable portion of the nation to help decide a ...

by Matt Hutcheson.

Sydney McGriff

Sydney McGriff joins GNL staff

Greenville Newspapers, LLC. is pleased to welcome a new smiling face to our staff. Sydney McGriff, a lifelong Greenville native, joined the GNL staff earlier ...

by Staff Reports.

Donta Hall

Wallace, Hall style of play similar

Ben Wallace, a White Hall native and Central High Graduate is an apt comparison when describing young talent Donta Hall, a Luverne-native player who just ...

by Caleb Wilson.

Lowndes Academy’s Landon Hooper slides safely into third base against Fort Dale to open the season. | Photo by Kathy Pickens

Lowndesboro

Lowndes Academy baseball, softball pick up first wins

Lowndes Academy varsity girls softball began its season earlier this month with a win. Back on Feb. 17, the Lady Rebels faced off against Fort ...

by Caleb Wilson.

Calhoun star point guard JD Davison drives to the hoop against Aliceville in the Southwest Regional title game at ASU last week. He led with 43 points. | Photo by Adam Prestridge

Letohatchee

2A Title Fight: Calhoun faces Barbour County

Calhoun School's varsity boys basketball team concludes its dream season this Friday, surpassing its Class 2A semifinals appearance from last season, as the Tigers play ...

by Caleb Wilson.

Christopher West speaks after being sworn in as Lowndes County Sheriff. | Photo by Mark Rogers

Hayneville

West shares vision for workforce training

Newly appointed Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West is on a mission to clean up the towns scattered throughout his rural county. Earlier this month, West ...

by Adam Prestridge.

LCSO’s Nicholas Cognasi shows Lawrence’s photo as he speaks. | Photo by Matt Hutcheson

Hayneville

Attempted murder suspect surrenders to authorities

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office investigators joined with Sheriff Chris West on Monday at the county courthouse in Hayneville for a press conference to seek the ...

by Matt Hutcheson.

Class 2A Southwest Regional Tournament MVP Cordasia Harris comes down with a rebound for Central in the title game against Aliceville. | Photo by Adam Prestridge

Hayneville

Central girls win SW Regional title, fall to Cold Springs in Final Four

Central Hayneville's varsity girls basketball team was dealt a heart-breaking loss last week in Birmingham following a nail-biting Southwest Regional championship game and victory. Last ...

by Caleb Wilson.

Calhoun head coach Ervin Starr talks to his team during a time out against Aliceville. | Photo by Adam Prestridge

Letohatchee

MVP Davison scores 43 in SW Regional championship

For the second year in a row, Calhoun School brought home the Alabama High School Athletic Association's Class 2A Southwest Regional title. In the Regional ...

by Caleb Wilson.

William Chase Johnson is escorted into the Lowndes County Courthouse for his initial hearing Monday morning. | Photo by Mark Rogers

Hayneville

Sheriff’s murder case moves on, new details emerge

A judge ruled during a preliminary hearing Monday morning that the case against William Chase Johnson in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John ...

by Mark Rogers.

Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West takes the oath of office Sunday at Lily Baptist Church from Judge LaShandra Myrick. At left is West’s wife, Kimberly. | Photo by Mark Rogers

Letohatchee

West sworn in as Lowndes County Sheriff

A large crowd was on hand Sunday afternoon at Lily Baptist Church in Letohatchee as Christopher West was sworn in as the new Lowndes County ...

by Mark Rogers.

State Rep. Kelvin Lawrence listens as Dr. Ozelle Hubert, president of the Lowndes County Area Chamber of Commerce speaks during a recent meeting. | Photo by Mark Rogers

Lowndes Chamber of Commerce looks to 2020

Members of the Lowndes County Area Chamber of Commerce met recently and turned their eyes toward the future. The Chamber is looking ahead to growing ...

by Mark Rogers.

Historical markers remembering victims of violence in Lowndes County were dedicated recently. | Photo by Mark Rogers

Fort Deposit

History set in stone: Marker dedicated in county

A marker unveiling to remember three victims of violence in Lowndes County will be was held recently at a historic church. The dedication ceremony took ...

by Mark Rogers.

Sammy Bailey handed out Christmas cash gifts to more than 100 children on Dec. 23. | Photo by Mark Rogers

Children enjoy special gifts

Dec. 23 was a special day for many Fort Deposit area children. More than 100 children and parents gathered in the Fort Deposit Park as ...

by Mark Rogers.

A crash involving a semi-truck filled with cardboard boxes backed up traffic for hours on I-65 on Dec. 22. | Submitted Photo

I-65 semi crash injures 1, no injuries in 4-car crash

A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 65 Dec. 22 snarled traffic and resulted in minor injuries. Burkville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dustin Casey said ...

by Mark Rogers.

Lowndes County receives good audit from state

For the second year in a row, Lowndes County has received a good audit from the State of Alabama. During the Dec. 9 Lowndes County ...

by Mark Rogers.

Byrne announces leadership team

Bradley Byrne today announced the launch of his Grassroots Leadership Team, becoming the first Senate candidate to release an all 67 county leadership team. The ...

by Adam Prestridge.

Keep 2020 resolutions in mind

Believe it or not, it's 2020. It's hard to believe that 2019 has already passed us by and a new year has been ushered in. ...

by Adam Prestridge.

Fort Deposit

Answers sought in ongoing paving dilemma

After appearing in a previous month about the curbing installed by the state that blocks his businesses, Sammy Bailey was back before the Fort Deposit ...

by Mark Rogers.

WEB_EDITED-Chris West

Chris West to be sworn in as Lowndes Sheriff Jan. 5

A swearing-in ceremony will be held for newly-appointed Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher S. West at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 5. The ceremony will be ...

by Staff Reports.

William Johnson Mug

Hayneville

Hearing set for suspect in sheriff’s slaying

A preliminary hearing has been set for early next year for the teen suspect accused of shooting and killing Lowndes County Sheriff John "Big John" ...

by Mark Rogers.

Fort Deposit

Bailey seeks information from Ft. Deposit council

Keith Bailey isn't done seeking answers from the Town of Fort Deposit's Council. Bailey, who has been a regular fixture at meetings for months, was ...

by Mark Rogers.

Hayneville

Lowndes Commission helps school choirs

Lowndes County Commission members are lending a hand to help Lowndes County children sing on a national stage in 2020. Commissioners voted to give appropriations ...

by Mark Rogers.

The hearse transporting the body of slain Lowndes County Sheriff John "Big John" Williams pulls out of the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery under a flag flying over the entrance as it makes its way to McQueen Cemetery in Hayneville. Williams was fatally shot at the QV gas station in Hayneville on Saturday, Nov. 23. William Chase Johnson, 18, was arrested just over three hours later after turning himself in at the scene of the shooting. | Photo by Mark Rogers

Hayneville

Thousands mourn slain Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams

More than 3,000 people turned out Monday to say goodbye to the man known simply as "Big John." John "Big John" Williams had served Lowndes ...

by Mark Rogers.

William Chase Johnson Arrest

Hayneville

Suspect in shooting death of Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams in custody

The suspect in the fatal shooting of Lowndes County Sheriff John "Big John" Williams Saturday night has been apprehended. William Chase Johnson was taken into ...

by Adam Prestridge.

Lowndes County Sheriff John "Big John" Williams was fatally shot Saturday night. | Photo by Mark Rogers

Hayneville

Sheriff John ‘Big John’ Williams fatally shot

Investigators from numerous agencies are on the scene of a fatal shooting at the QV gas station across from the Lowndes County Courthouse in Downtown Hayneville. The shooting ...

by Adam Prestridge.

