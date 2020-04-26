Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) on Thursday issued a statewide health order ...

If you’re in the Town of Hayneville or Fort Deposit, don’t be out and about between the hours ...

The Lowndes County Commission met in emergency session Friday and adopted a resolution “imposing a safety curfew for ...

Strong storms are expected to move into the region later this evening. Butler, Crenshaw and Lowndes counties have ...

News Primary Runoff postponed until July 14 due to COVID-19 Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday morning that the state’s Primary Runoff Election would be held on July 14, due to the concerns surrounding the COVID-19 ...

News All state public schools closing for 2 1/2 weeks Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced late Friday afternoon during a press conference that all state public schools will close for two and a half weeks beginning Wednesday, March 18, when ...

News McAlpine falls in Primary; Farrior prevail Lowndes County took to the polls Tuesday, along with the rest of the state and a sizable portion of the nation to help decide a ...

News Sydney McGriff joins GNL staff Greenville Newspapers, LLC. is pleased to welcome a new smiling face to our staff. Sydney McGriff, a lifelong Greenville native, joined the GNL staff earlier ...

News Wallace, Hall style of play similar Ben Wallace, a White Hall native and Central High Graduate is an apt comparison when describing young talent Donta Hall, a Luverne-native player who just ...

Lowndesboro Lowndes Academy baseball, softball pick up first wins Lowndes Academy varsity girls softball began its season earlier this month with a win. Back on Feb. 17, the Lady Rebels faced off against Fort ...

Letohatchee 2A Title Fight: Calhoun faces Barbour County Calhoun School’s varsity boys basketball team concludes its dream season this Friday, surpassing its Class 2A semifinals appearance from last season, as the Tigers play ...

Hayneville West shares vision for workforce training Newly appointed Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West is on a mission to clean up the towns scattered throughout his rural county. Earlier this month, West ...

Hayneville Attempted murder suspect surrenders to authorities Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators joined with Sheriff Chris West on Monday at the county courthouse in Hayneville for a press conference to seek the ...

Hayneville Central girls win SW Regional title, fall to Cold Springs in Final Four Central Hayneville’s varsity girls basketball team was dealt a heart-breaking loss last week in Birmingham following a nail-biting Southwest Regional championship game and victory. Last ...

Letohatchee MVP Davison scores 43 in SW Regional championship For the second year in a row, Calhoun School brought home the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Class 2A Southwest Regional title. In the Regional ...

Hayneville Sheriff’s murder case moves on, new details emerge A judge ruled during a preliminary hearing Monday morning that the case against William Chase Johnson in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John ...

Letohatchee West sworn in as Lowndes County Sheriff A large crowd was on hand Sunday afternoon at Lily Baptist Church in Letohatchee as Christopher West was sworn in as the new Lowndes County ...

News Lowndes Chamber of Commerce looks to 2020 Members of the Lowndes County Area Chamber of Commerce met recently and turned their eyes toward the future. The Chamber is looking ahead to growing ...

Fort Deposit History set in stone: Marker dedicated in county A marker unveiling to remember three victims of violence in Lowndes County will be was held recently at a historic church. The dedication ceremony took ...

Featured Children enjoy special gifts Dec. 23 was a special day for many Fort Deposit area children. More than 100 children and parents gathered in the Fort Deposit Park as ...

News I-65 semi crash injures 1, no injuries in 4-car crash A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 65 Dec. 22 snarled traffic and resulted in minor injuries. Burkville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dustin Casey said ...

News Lowndes County receives good audit from state For the second year in a row, Lowndes County has received a good audit from the State of Alabama. During the Dec. 9 Lowndes County ...

News Byrne announces leadership team Bradley Byrne today announced the launch of his Grassroots Leadership Team, becoming the first Senate candidate to release an all 67 county leadership team. The ...

Hot off the Press Keep 2020 resolutions in mind Believe it or not, it’s 2020. It’s hard to believe that 2019 has already passed us by and a new year has been ushered in. ...

Fort Deposit Answers sought in ongoing paving dilemma After appearing in a previous month about the curbing installed by the state that blocks his businesses, Sammy Bailey was back before the Fort Deposit ...

News Chris West to be sworn in as Lowndes Sheriff Jan. 5 A swearing-in ceremony will be held for newly-appointed Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher S. West at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 5. The ceremony will be ...

Hayneville Hearing set for suspect in sheriff’s slaying A preliminary hearing has been set for early next year for the teen suspect accused of shooting and killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” ...

Fort Deposit Bailey seeks information from Ft. Deposit council Keith Bailey isn’t done seeking answers from the Town of Fort Deposit’s Council. Bailey, who has been a regular fixture at meetings for months, was ...

Hayneville Lowndes Commission helps school choirs Lowndes County Commission members are lending a hand to help Lowndes County children sing on a national stage in 2020. Commissioners voted to give appropriations ...

Hayneville Thousands mourn slain Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams More than 3,000 people turned out Monday to say goodbye to the man known simply as “Big John.” John “Big John” Williams had served Lowndes ...

Hayneville Suspect in shooting death of Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams in custody The suspect in the fatal shooting of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams Saturday night has been apprehended. William Chase Johnson was taken into ...

Hayneville Sheriff John ‘Big John’ Williams fatally shot Investigators from numerous agencies are on the scene of a fatal shooting at the QV gas station across from the Lowndes County Courthouse in Downtown Hayneville. The shooting ...