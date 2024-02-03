Social media – Use it responsibly Published 8:03 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

By Dunford Cole

Pastor at Campground and Rutledge Churches

In today’s modern world, social media has changed the way we communicate. Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, along with mobile phones, are very useful tools for communication and staying in touch with family and friends.

Email newsletter signup

I love social media because it provides a free platform for ministering and helps spread the Word of God. It also helps to share some humor to make you smile. But users beware! There is also a great danger involved with social media.

You can do great harm and get yourself into tricky situations. It may only take a few seconds to post, but sometimes it can have life-changing consequences. It allows you to be easily tracked and located.

Social media even plays a role in divorce and ruining relationships. Marriages can be ruined, and lives can be destroyed by slanderous talk, gossip, and photos that can shame you.

Most companies can do background checks just by looking at your social media, which may cost you that dream job.

If you have social media, use it responsibly! Warn your children about the dangers that are out there. Think about what you are posting. Is it life-giving or harmful to you, your job, or your church?

If you are married, be fair to your spouse. Anything that goes on your social media can cause harm and lead to serious repercussions.

It seems silly that we need to be reminded of something that can be used for communication, but it happens every day. Trust in life and marriage is vital for growth and happiness! Don’t cause dissension in your home by maintaining inappropriate relationships that should have been ended. If you have to hide it, you don’t need it!