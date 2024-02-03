Jesus: The epitome of truth, source of life Published 8:06 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

By Dean Kelly

Minister, Highland Home Church of Christ

“Pilate therefore said to Him, ‘Are You a king then?’ Jesus answered, ‘You say rightly that I am a king. For this cause I was born, and for this cause I have come into the world, that I should bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears My voice.’ Pilate said to Him, ‘What is truth?’ And when he had said this, he went out again to the Jews, and said to them, ‘I find no fault in Him at all.’” (John‬ 18‬:37‬-38‬)‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Pilate asked a very appropriate question, “What is truth?” Philosophers since ancient times had questioned the nature of truth, or if there even was an actual substantive, conclusive, concrete truth. That debate rages even today in the realm of philosophy.

Jesus here claims that He came into the world to “bear witness to the truth.” He emphasizes that anyone who is of truth hears His voice. That prompts Pilate’s question.

During Jesus’ ministry He dealt with the concept of truth. John 14 states, “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’” (John 14:6) The epitome of truth, and the source of truth is Jesus Himself.

Further, scripture says, “Then Jesus said to those Jews who believed Him, ‘If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.’” (John‬ 8‬:31‬-32‬) He is the truth; His word expresses that truth.‬‬‬‬‬‬

Once again, Jesus said in His prayer to the Father, “Sanctify them by Your truth. Your word is truth.” (John‬ 17‬:17‬)‬‬‬‬

The fact is that 1) there is a truth that is always true; 2) that truth can be ascertained or understood; 3) Jesus is the embodiment of truth; 3) His word is the means of disseminating that truth; and 4) that truth will lead us to the foot of the cross.