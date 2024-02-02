Lowndes County Public Schools meet with district curriculum specialists Published 1:00 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

The Lowndes County Public Schools’ (LCPS) Department of Curriculum and Instruction met with all school and district level curriculum specialists Monday to create a plan of action for addressing areas of need in reading and math for local schools.

The department assists Lowndes County schools in the implementation of instructional programs that have an emphasis on high academic standards designed to increase student achievement.

It also provides technical expertise and leadership in areas such as curriculum pacing, student assessment, professional development, and the interpretation of federal and state policies and regulations.

The department provides oversight for curriculum, instruction, and assessment by working collaboratively to address educational needs and concerns.

Demond Mullins, Director of Curriculum and Instruction at LCPS said that it is important for the department to have these meetings often.

“Working hand-in-hand with school leaders is key to enhancing academic performance in reading and math, ensuring tailored strategies that cater to students’ specific educational needs,” Mullins said.

Participants were engaged in conversations and activities on various topics which included explicit vocabulary instruction.

Audra Stinson, LCPS education specialist, acknowledged how well the meeting went for the school specialists.

“The activities were engaging, interactive, and fun,” Stinson said. “As specialists, we’re eager to share the information with our classroom teachers.”

The specialists also participated in mock vocabulary lessons so that they could turn around these activities in their respective schools.

Samita Jeter, LCPS Superintendent, expressed that the knowledge provided by these classes are not things that can be learned quickly.

“It takes sustained investment of time into teacher training to change instruction and improve classroom outcomes,” Jeter said. “Therefore, we provide job-embedded time for educators to intentionally think about, receive input on and to refine practice.”