God made our beautiful world Published 9:20 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

By Dean Kelly

Minister, Highland Home Church of Christ

I wrote the following after a conversation with my 7-year-old granddaughter.

Our 7-year old looked at our yard today,

She said, “You’ve had a lot of leaves to fall,”

She said, “Poor trees, I’m sad to see them look this way”

I told her they were made by One Who’s over all.

God spoke and this beautiful world was born,

God settled how it would all be done,

By His might He did the heavens adorn,

A universe held up by this Holy One.

God made the leaves that are on the ground;

God made the trees to know the reason,

That on that naked tree come Spring is found,

The brand new leaves of a brand new season.

The earth takes its trek around the sun

Days turn into weeks, months into years;

Decades and centuries the earth has spun.

The sun blazes, rain falls down like tears.

In every leaf, each beautiful tree,

In each cloud that rolls across the sky,

In the blazing colors that we can see,

We can understand the reason why.

God spoke and this beautiful world was born,

God settled how it would all be done,

By His might He did the heavens adorn,

A universe held up by this Holy One.

So, don’t feel sorry for the trees, my little one,

They are blessed by God’s own holy hand,

Just like you and I are, when all’s said and done,

Thanks be to God, for all this beauty He planned.

What a beautiful world we live in, made more beautiful by the love God showed to us upon the cross (John 3:16).





