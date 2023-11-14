Rebels advance to state championship Published 7:57 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The Lowndes Academy Rebels hosted the Jackson Academy Eagles on Nov. 9 for the semi-final playoff game of the 2023 season and brought home an impressive 48-14 win.

With five total interceptions in the game, two of which turned the tables in the game’s first half, head coach Shane Moye expressed extreme pride in his athletes and the way they performed in Thursday night’s game.

“[The Rebels defense] is tremendous because they’re so fast and they do such a good job getting to the ball,” Moye said. “Tonight it was a complete game no doubt for our offensive line, defensive line, and secondary. We got pressure on them, we controlled the line of scrimmage, and this was about as best as you could play for our team. We’re excited to move on.”

Jackson Academy head coach Danny Powell commented on how the Eagles performed during the game, giving credit to the Rebels’ speed for their win in the third-time match up.

“They played hard, we were just outmatched,” Powell said. “We didn’t have enough speed to play with them.”

Following their most recent win, the Rebels will travel to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Nov. 16 to compete in the Alabama Independent Schools Association (AISA) state championship where they will face the Wilcox Academy Wildcats.

In a post-game interview Moye said the Rebels will spend the next week hitting the practice field hard as they prepare to take on the Wildcats.

“We’ve just gotta continue to work and stay focused,” Moye said. “Tomorrow we’re gonna get back to trying to plan for Wilcox. They’re a good team with good coaches and they’ve got a lot of speed as well so we’re just gonna work and see what happens.”

Moye acknowledged that the Wildcats are a well coached team who will make a worthy opponent, but said the Rebels are hopeful to bring home another state championship for Lowndes Academy.

“Wilcox] got a great quarterback and a lot of speed around them,” Moye said. “We haven’t seen a lot of them so we’ve got to get back to work but I think it’s gonna be a good match up. Wilcox is well coached and they’re doing good as well so we’ll see what happens.”





