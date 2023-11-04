Being successful God’s way Published 7:10 pm Saturday, November 4, 2023

By Dean Kelly

Minister, Highland Home Church of Christ

The Apostle Paul wrote to the young preacher Timothy, “Let no one despise your youth, but be an example to the believers in word, in conduct, in love, in spirit, in faith, in purity” (1 Timothy 4:12).

Whatever one’s age, everyone can be successful if they will be examples in these areas.

In word: This means the type of speech we use. Are we kind in our speech? Do we make sure that no evil words come out of our mouth?

In conduct:. What kind of life do we live? Are we trustworthy and honest in our dealings with others?

In love: Do we truly love others? We are commanded to love our neighbor as ourselves. If it is commanded, then we have control over it. We must choose to love.

In spirit: Our attitude either ingratiates us to others or alienates them. We must maintain good attitudes.

In faith: Can others look at us and see a living, active, strong, and true faith in us? Our faith should shape all we do and say.

In purity: We must avoid anything in our lives that will “stain” our lives. We must avoid things like sexual immorality, drunkenness, stealing, etc.

In order to keep these things in his lives, Paul tells Timothy, “…give attention to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine” (1 Timothy 4:13). The source of all these positive attributes is the word of God. In order to be the example to others that we should be we need to dedicate ourselves to learning and growing in the doctrine of God revealed through His word.

Timothy was young. Paul was old. Both needed to live as examples to others. You and I are setting examples for others, whether we realize it or not. What kind of legacy and example are we leaving behind?

We can grow strong in all of these as we meet each other at the cross!





