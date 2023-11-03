Lowndes Career Tech recognizes students, teacher
Published 4:41 pm Friday, November 3, 2023
Mrs. Minnie Hunt is an exceptional worker and she is dedicated to Lowndes County Career Tech Center. She embodies the qualities of a dedicated and exceptional employee, and her impact at Lowndes County Career Tech center is immeasurable.
Alacia Brazil shows character education through compassion, honesty, trustworthiness, optimism, and responsibility. She has also been selected to serve as the reporter for the Lowndes county Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter for her Career and Technical Student Organization.
Destiny Williams displays great leadership skills. She takes her job seriously in the classroom as an assistant manager and works hard to maintain the smooth flow in her simulated workplace classroom.
Kenyatta Mason is a well mannered student. He is one of the managers of All About Business Company in his business administrative class.
Jamarcus Webb has made significant progress in his welding class. He displays leadership skills and shows character education through compassion, honesty, trustworthiness, optimism, and responsibility.
Johnny Moss has made significant progress in his modern manufacturing classroom. He has displayed initiative by always completing his tasks on time.
Ja'Mez Fitzpatrick is a true leader in his Jobs for Alabama Graduates (JAG) class. He shows initiative to get things done and he is really committed to his leadership position.
A few Lowndes County students and one special Lowndes County instructor were honored as students and teacher for the month of October by leaders of the Lowndes County Technical Education program. According to Program Director Shameka Baker, those who are chosen for the award display excellence in their classrooms.
“Each month teachers highlight students who are doing exceptionally well, have displayed great character, or have excelled in class,” Baker said. “We want to highlight these students and their teachers to let them know we are proud of them.”