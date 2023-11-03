Lowndes Career Tech recognizes students, teacher

Published 4:41 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

By Shelby Mathis

A few Lowndes County students and one special Lowndes County instructor were honored as students and teacher for the month of October by leaders of the Lowndes County Technical Education program. According to Program Director Shameka Baker, those who are chosen for the award display excellence in their classrooms. 

 “Each month teachers highlight students who are doing exceptionally well, have displayed great character, or have excelled in class,” Baker said. “We want to highlight these students and their teachers to let them know we are proud of them.”



