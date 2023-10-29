Bipartisan resolution shows much needed unity Published 4:02 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023

An Editorial Opinion of The Lowndes Signal

he U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution Wednesday and in a rare bipartisan display of unity, indicated America’s commitment to Standing with Israel.

With an overwhelming 412-10 vote, congress raised hands across party lines to pass House Resolution 771, known as Standing with Israel, pledging to stand by Israel as it defends itself against brutal Hamas terrorist attacks. The body also condemned Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel and denounced Iran’s support for the attack.

Comments from Representatives Barry Moore (AL-02) and Terri Sewell (AL-07) affirmed the positions of Alabama lawmakers and their constituents, who recognize that a threat to Israel’s freedom is ultimately a risk to the freedom of democratic nations around the world.

We commend Congress for taking this stand. While social media comments reflect the viewpoint of some who believe the fight is not a concern for Alabamians, it is good to see lawmakers in Republican and Democratic parties agree to take a firm stand against terrorism.

As communities prepare to observe Veterans Day, a time to honor the men and women who served their country with a commitment to ensuring our nation’s freedom, one cannot help but think about other conflicts during which Americans stood for worldwide freedom and said no to terrorism.

The Vietnam War spanned from 1954-1975. American troops entered the fray in small numbers from the beginning, and by 1969, more than 500,000 U.S. military personnel were stationed in Vietnam, where they would remain until 1973.

American forces mobilized for World War II on Dec. 8, 1941, one day after the attacks on Pearl Harbor. And while the two wars and the circumstances in which the United States became involved were unique, the concept of ensuring America’s freedom by taking a hard stand against terrorism remains the same.

As citizens of Alabama, the United States, and the world, we are bound to stand for freedom No matter which party we align ourselves with, or if we prefer a conservative, liberal, or middle-of-the-road approach to government, fighting against terrorism is a top priority.

We want to thank Alabama’s representatives for their commitment to freedom. Citizens can discover and connect with their U.S. Representatives by visiting house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative.