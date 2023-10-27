Sewell, Moore support Standing with Israel Published 3:53 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Alabama congressional representatives committed to Standing with Israel on Oct. 25, supporting the bipartisan resolution to stand with Israel as it defends itself against the brutal terrorist attacks launched by Hamas and other terrorists and condemning Hamas’ war against Israel.

U.S. Representatives Terri Sewell (AL-07) and Barry Moore (AL-02) voted in favor of House Resolution 771 and voiced their pledge to support Israel in the war launched by Hamas and Palestine Islamic Jihad, backed by Iran.

The resolution passed in the House of Representatives by an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 412 to 10.

Sewell expressed her support for the resolution in a Wednesday press release.

“I condemn Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel in the strongest possible terms,” said Sewell. “With this bipartisan resolution, my colleagues and I are sending a strong message that the United States stands steadfast with Israel and its right to defend itself.”

Moore released a statement Thursday, emphasizing his stand on Israel’s right to defend against recent Hamas attacks.

“Any threat to Israel is a threat to the United States and our freedoms,” said Moore. “I stand with Israel as they fight to defend themselves against these atrocities. I am thankful to Speaker Johnson for making it his first priority to affirm our support for Israel in their time of need.”

The resolution outlines the timeline of the Hamas attacks on Israel beginning Oct. 7, the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Noted in the document was the slaughter and abduction of Israelis, particularly children and the elderly.

According to the resolution, 900 Israelis and 11 Americans were killed, and 2,600 others wounded in Hamas’ unprovoked attacks. Reports issued by the Consulate General of Israel Southeast office in Atlanta reveal those numbers are climbing – 1,400 killed, 5,240 injured, and 226 taken hostage as of Oct. 26.

While the resolution fails to prescribe actions for direct aid to Israel, it does promise the state’s full support to Israel and condemns Hamas’ terrorist actions and Iran’s support of the attacks.

On Oct. 9, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey directed that all flags be flown at half-staff until Oct. 13, in memory of the Israeli lives lost on Oct. 7.

Ivey announced on Oct. 20, she and State Treasurer Young Boozer plan to increase the Treasurer’s office investment in Israel bond holding to support Israel. Israel’s government will be issuing new bonds, Ivey said, and Alabama is poised to purchase bonds to support Israel’s economy.

“We believe in Israel’s ability to weather storms and emerge stronger, just as it has in the past,” Boozer said. “Investing in Israel Bonds is a testament to our longstanding belief in Israel’s resilience and the value it brings to the global economy.”

Sewell stressed the need for American leadership in the effort towards bringing peace in the conflict.

“Both Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, security, opportunity, and dignity,” continued Sewell. “I have long supported a two-state solution that would help build a bridge toward a more sustainable future in the region. The U.S. must exercise its leadership to foster a peaceful coexistence between Israel and its neighbors.”

Rep. Sewell was an original cosponsor of H. Res. 771. The full text of the resolution can be found at foreignaffairs.house.gov.