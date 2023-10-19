Stinson voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week Published 4:25 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

Scott Stinson was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior who plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Rebels’ varsity football team. In Lowndes Academy’s game against Patrician, Stinson had a 60-yard touchdown reception, six tackles and an interception to seal the game. He is one of many leaders on the Lowndes Academy varsity squad. She won this week’s award by receiving 51%, 162 out of the 318 votes cast.

Sophomores Jadon Lewis from Central High School and Jeremy “Bo” Hardy from The Calhoun School were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the field. Congratulations to Stinson and all student-athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

