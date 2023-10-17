Football in the 45 Published 10:05 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

1 of 4

Two Lowndes County high school football teams took wins under the stadium lights last week while one school fell victim to their opponent.

The Calhoun School:

After a hard-fought battle through the first half of their match with Verbena on Oct. 13, the Calhoun Tigers walked away with a 30-22 victory over the Red Devils. Next on their schedule, the Tigers will host the Central-Hayneville Lions for the 57th annual 45 Classic on Oct. 20.

Email newsletter signup

Lowndes Academy:

The Lowndes Academy Rebels hosted the Lakeside School Chiefs on Oct. 12 andcontinued their winning streak, defeating their opponents 51-7.

Head coach Shane Moye said the Rebels’ defense has continued to impress him and he was pleased with the win.

“Our defense had an outstanding game and created a handful of turnovers,” Moye said. “Our defense has only given up 28 points all year and during this game we had an interception for a touchdown and three turnovers inside the ten yard line so they did well and overall we played a really good game.”

The Rebels will travel to Luverne on Oct. 20 to meet the Crenshaw Christian Academy (CCA) Cougars as they battle for the region championship for the third year running.

Moye said he is looking forward to competing against CCA again and feels confident his athletes have what it takes to bring home another win.

“I feel good about this game as long as we continue to play how we have been,” Moye said. “Crenshaw Christian always gives us a good game and this will be the third year in a row that we’ve play them for the region championship so we’re looking forward to it.”

Central-Hayneville:

The Central-Hayneville Lions went on the road on Oct. 13 to meet the Notasulga Blue Devils and unfortunately fell to their opponents in a 32-8 loss.

Head coach Corvin Johnson said he is disappointed with the loss but the team is still pushing to secure a spot in this year’s playoffs and working diligently to prepare for their next two area games.

“It was a big area game and we got the short end of the stick this week,” Johnson said. “We had a lot of penalties and the refs were hard on us. I’m not making excuses. We had opportunities to overcome and we just didn’t pull it off. We missed out on a golden opportunity to take our ticket for playoffs. We still have a chance, we just made it a little harder on ourselves.”

On Oct. 20 the Lions will travel to The Calhoun School for a rivalry match against the Tigers at the 57th Annual 45 Classic.

Johnson said he is excited about the match up and anticipates a nail biting game to take place under the Friday night lights.

“I feel good about this week,” Johnson said. “I think we size up well with Calhoun but this is the kind of game where you can throw the records out the window. This is a rivalry game and these kids all grew up with eachother, so this game is about bragging rights for a lifetime. It should be an exciting match.”





