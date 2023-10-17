Calhoun takes win over Verbena Published 10:09 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

1 of 2

The Calhoun School Tigers traveled to Verbena on Oct. 13 where they battled the Red Devils and walked away with a 30-22 win.

Head coach Ervin Starr said the Tigers were held by the Red Devils through the first half of the game with the score resting at 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 22-0 at halftime, but made an impressive recovery in the second half.

“Everything that could go wrong in the first half, we found a way to do it,” Starr said. “Fumbles, penalties, missed assignments, finger pointing, you name it – we found a way to shoot ourselves in the foot.”

According to Starr, his athletes regrouped during halftime and changed the trajectory of the game, showing a powerful will to overcome the challenge that laid in front of them.

“They never gave up and never allowed each other to believe that they would lose,” Starr said. “They challenged themselves at halftime and definitely rose to the challenge. That is the type of game that can change a young man’s mindset and how he approaches adversity going forward. This is a special group of young men and coaches.”

In the third quarter No. 6 Jeremy Hardy made a 42 yard pass to No. 13 BT Managan which put the first points on the board for the Tigers and from there, the fight was on.

The Tigers defended the field through the third quarter and put 22 points on the board for Calhoun with an additional eight points scored in the fourth quarter, interrupting all further attempts by the Red Devils to score.

Starr said players who were instrumental in the Tigers’ victory included: No. 6 Jeremy Hardy with 182 rushing yards, 214 passing yards, and 3 touchdowns; No. 16 Carmelo Brown with five receptions for 925 yards and a fumble recovery; No. 13 BT Managan with four receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown; and No. 7 Gabriel Bueno who secured 12 tackles.

On Oct. 20 the Tigers will host the 57th annual 45 Classic on their home field where they will face off against the Central-Hayneville Lions under the Friday night lights.





