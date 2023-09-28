Self named to UA director’s list Published 1:54 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

Haylon Self of Lowndesboro has been named to the University of Alabama’s (UA) Early College director’s list.

Self, who is a junior at Lowndes Academy, is among the 385 students enrolled in the program during summer semester 2023 with an academic record of 3.6 (or higher).

The director’s list recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College, a program that enables high school students to jumpstart their college courses while still in high school. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors can participate and gain access to more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit.

Self is a varsity Rebels’ cheerleader and has been cheering at Lowndes since the third grade. She plays varsity basketball and attends Hayneville Christian Church.

Along with Self, Lelia Kelly of Valley Grande was also named to UA’s director’s list.

The University of Alabama System is Alabama’s flagship university and the state’s largest institution of higher education.