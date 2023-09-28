Lowndes Academy Homecoming Court Published 7:28 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

Lowndes Academy’s Homecoming Queen Carolyn Jean Forest and her court were presented at the Rebel’s football game on Sept. 22. Picture are (left to right) Elementary Queen and King Lillie Mathews and Milner Tidwell; Eighth Grade Attendant Avery Hawk; Tenth Grade Attendant Casey Pouncey; Twelfth Grade Attendant Laura Ann Casey; Forest; Eleventh Grade Attendant Sophie Phillips; Ninth Grade Attendant Addie Phillips; Seventh Grade Attendant Mackenzie Kreder; and Crown Bearers Wilson Moye and Grace Lyon.