Lowndes Academy Homecoming Court

Published 7:28 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

By Staff Reports

Lowndes Academy’s Homecoming Queen Carolyn Jean Forest and her court were presented at the Rebel’s football game on Sept. 22. Picture are (left to right) Elementary Queen and King Lillie Mathews and Milner Tidwell; Eighth Grade Attendant Avery Hawk; Tenth Grade Attendant Casey Pouncey; Twelfth Grade Attendant Laura Ann Casey; Forest; Eleventh Grade Attendant Sophie Phillips; Ninth Grade Attendant Addie Phillips; Seventh Grade Attendant Mackenzie Kreder; and Crown Bearers Wilson Moye and Grace Lyon.

Email newsletter signup

More Community Spotlight

Central High School Homecoming Court

Self named to UA director’s list

Lambert voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week

Head Start celebrates 57 years of service

Print Article

  • Calendar of events