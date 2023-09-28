Lambert voted Lowndes County Athlete of the Week Published 1:48 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

1 of 5

Bryan Lambert was voted as Lowndes County’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at The Calhoun School where he is a well-rounded student-athlete in the classroom and on the field. Lambert boasts a 3.4 GPA and is in his second year as starting center for the Tigers, playing both offense and defense. Lambert has moved up to one of Tigers’ team captains this year because of his great work ethic, his willingness to be coachable, his work in the classroom and his love for his teammates. Myers won this week’s award by receiving 46%, 342 out of the 764 votes cast.

Junior Haylon Self from Lowndes Academy and sophomore Lee Moore from Central High School were also nominated for their athleticism and setting the standard for excellence on and off the field. Congratulations to Lambert and all athletes nominated this week.

Athlete of the Week is made possible by the joint efforts of The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins, and through the cooperation of the coaches and administration of Central High School, Lowndes Academy, and The Calhoun School.

Email newsletter signup

Check out our website, www.lowndessignal.com on Saturday evening for the next player of the week contest.