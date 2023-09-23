Life Restaurant opens in Fort Deposit Published 4:11 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

Life Restaurant opened its doors to the public on Sep. 21 as managing officer LaShunda Brown hosted a grand opening ceremony for Fort Deposit’s newest spot to grab a bite to eat.

The restaurant will be operated by Brown, but is owned by Life Changing Ministries where Brown is the standing pastor. A portion of all the restaurant’s proceeds will be donated back to the church.

Brown, who also recently opened two additional businesses in Fort Deposit, said her decision to start a restaurant in the area stemmed from a great local need.

“There was a need for a local place to order food,” Brown said. “The only other place to order food was the gas station. I’ve also been working with the mayor and I wanted to help revitalize the city, so I thought it would be a great asset to the community.”

Life Restaurant is located at 881 Old Fort Road, in the building that previously housed Front Porch BBQ. While a steady daily menu will be offered, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a steak dinner on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from 4-8 p.m. The restaurant will also host Monday Night Football and Wings each Monday from 4-8 p.m. as well as Seafood Night each first and third Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

Mattie Peterson, Human Resources Consultant for Life Restaurant, expressed her excitement for the new business venture and invited community members to come out and pay Life Restaurant a visit.

“I am very excited and glad to see the restaurant opening and coming in,” Peterson said. “We’ve been out here working and setting up, and people have been pulling in back and forth and left and right to ask us if we’re open yet so I think we will have a great response. I believe it’s going to be great for the community and we’re asking the Fort Deposit community to please come out and support us and help us grow.”

Regular operating hours for Life Restaurant will be Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and in November community members can look forward to the addition of breakfast hours which will be from 5:00 a.m. through 9:00 a.m.





